(The Times) – Colossus, an xAI computer facility, is blamed for worsening air pollution in a historic black community

On the banks of the Mississippi, a sulfurous stench hits the back of the throat near Elon Musk’s Colossus, the largest artificial intelligence supercomputer in the world.

Housed in a warehouse guarded by CCTV cameras and an imposing fence, with a row of Tesla cybertrucks parked outside, Colossus is named after a 1970 dystopian film about a computer that seizes control of the United States nuclear codes and enslaves humanity.

Inside, hundreds of thousands of processing units, the systems used to power AI, are whirring away on neatly stacked shelves to produce Grok, a chatbot which Musk hopes will soon overtake ChatGPT as the most advanced large language model. (Read More)