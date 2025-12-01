This toddler’s nearly 40-minute ambulance ride cost his family $9,000

(Washington Post via MSN) – Darragh’s family doesn’t have health insurance, leaving them on the hook for the full charges. Their income is a bit too high for them to qualify for Medicaid, the public health program that covers low-income residents, or for the Ohio Children’s Health Insurance Program, which covers moderate-income kids.

The Yoders belong to a Christian health care sharing ministry, with members paying into a fund that helps reimburse them for medical bills.

Unlike health insurance, such arrangements do not offer members negotiated rates with ambulance companies or other medical providers. There are no state or federal billing protections that would help an uninsured patient in Ohio with a ground ambulance bill. (Read More)