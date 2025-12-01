Man Who Founded Assisted Suicide Nonprofit Dies at One of His Own Clinics at Age 92, Days Before His Birthday

(People via MSN) – The man who founded Dignitas — a non-profit that provides physician-assisted suicide — has died. He was 92.

Ludwig Minelli died “self-determinedly by voluntary assisted dying” at one of his own facilities on Saturday, Nov. 29, Dignitas announced in a news release.

Minelli, a lawyer who was also the founder and general secretary of the Swiss Society for the European Convention on Human Rights, died days ahead of what would've been his 93rd birthday on Dec. 5.