WHO warning over shortage of obesity jabs

(BBC) – Fewer than one in 10 people who could benefit from obesity jabs like Wegovy are able to get them, warns the World Health Organization as it releases its first guidance on the drugs.

With more than one billion people worldwide now obese, it is calling for more widespread and fairer access to GLP-1 medication.

According to projections, more than two billion will be obese by 2030 unless action is taken.

High costs, limited production capacity, and supply-chain constraints are major barriers to universal access to the injections that can help people shift significant weight, says WHO. (Read More)