Inside the World of Luigi Mangione’s Most Fervent Supporters

(Rolling Stone) – As the murder suspect’s legal battle continues, some fans swoon online while activist groups make him the face of health care and social-justice reform

IN THE WORLD OF MANGIONE SUPPORTERS, there are different factions. There are those who think he’s innocent and was possibly framed, those who think he’s guilty but see him as a righteous vigilante, and those who think — guilty or not — he’s being denied a fair trial because the crime involved a wealthy, white CEO. There are those who’ve been inspired by different aspects of Mangione’s case — health-insurance malfeasance, criminal-justice advocacy, death-penalty reform — to become activists. There are people who’ve taught themselves how to obtain and interpret court documents. And there are those who write romantic fan fiction about Mangione on Tumblr, or express dismay if they hear any details about his past love life. It’s the latter of these who are often in the spotlight. (Read More)