Court to hear arguments on faith-based pregnancy centers’ challenge to state subpoena

(SCOTUS Blog) – The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday, Dec. 2, in a case brought by First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, a group of faith-based pregnancy centers that the New Jersey attorney general’s office alleges may have misled women about whether it provides certain reproductive-health services. The question before the court is a somewhat technical one: Whether a federal court has the authority to rule on First Choice’s claim that New Jersey’s demand for information about the group’s fundraising practices discouraged it from exercising its First Amendment rights, or whether the group must instead litigate that claim in state proceedings. (Read More)