(NPR) – If you have ever sworn off social media for a week or two because you sensed it was feeding your anxiety or dampening your mood, you may be on to something.

A new study out last week in JAMA Network Open found that cutting down on social media use even for a week can significantly reduce mental health symptoms in young adults.

It’s part of a growing body of research that shows that taking breaks from scrolling and posting can be a mental health boon, especially for young people. (Read More)