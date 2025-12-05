Michigan Medicine should remember its best, not its worst

(The Michigan Daily) – In the current issue of Medicine at Michigan, Michigan Medicine celebrates 175 alumni and faculty who have made the University of Michigan world-renowned as the “leaders and best.” The editors “looked for clinicians and researchers who made positive contributions to U-M, to medicine in general, to their chosen field, or to their communities” and came up with many people who made wonderful contributions to the fields of medical education, scientific research, global health, drug discovery and patient care.

But one surprising 141-year old alumnus also made the “leaders and best” list: Dr. Jack Kevorkian. (Read More)