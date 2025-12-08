AI is saving time and money in research — but at what cost?

(WSJ) – Artificial intelligence tools are boosting researchers’ productivity, but some worry about the effect of a growing reliance on them.

Scientists are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to do their work. Many say the tools are saving them time and money, but others have seen the negative effects that such tools can have on research.

In a survey of more than 2,400 researchers released in October by the publishing company Wiley, 62% of respondents said they used AI for tasks related to research or publication — up from 45% in 2024, when there were 1,043 respondents. Early-career scientists and researchers in physical sciences were the most likely to use AI tools in their work, and were more likely to be early adopters of AI than were later-career researchers or those working in humanities, mathematics or statistics. (Read More)