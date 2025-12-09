(CBS News) – Two years ago, 13-year-old Juliana Peralta took her life inside her Colorado home after her parents say she developed an addiction to a popular AI chatbot platform called Character AI.

Parents Cynthia Montoya and Wil Peralta, said they carefully monitored their daughter’s life online and off, but had never heard of the chatbot app. After Juliana’s suicide, police searched the teenager’s phone for clues and discovered the Character AI app was open to a “romantic” conversation.

"I didn't know it existed," Montoya said. "I didn't know I needed to look for it."