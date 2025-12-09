The Business of Care (Part One)

(ProPublica) – The story of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is the story of American health care.

I began to focus on the relationship between Phoebe’s breakneck growth and the rates of chronic illnesses among Albany’s residents and wondered whether the city was more of a microcosm than a hot spot. It wasn’t the only place where the poorest among us are also the sickest. The United States is blessed with one of the most scientifically and technologically advanced health care systems in the world, a sprawling industry so vast and lucrative that it is now one of the largest drivers of the economy, accounting for more jobs and revenue than manufacturing. But for all the money flowing in and out, Americans have more chronic illnesses and shorter lifespans than people in other wealthy nations. When it comes to health outcomes among those countries, the United States ranks last.

I set out to answer a question I hoped would resonate with anyone who's ever struggled to get the health care they need. Why are people in Albany — and, for that matter, the city of Albany itself — so sick when its most powerful institution is a hospital?