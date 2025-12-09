For the First Time, Mutations in a Single Gene Have Been Linked to Mental Illness

(Wired) – Research links variations in the gene GRIN2A to a higher risk of developing schizophrenia and other forms of mental illness.

A team of physicians specializing in genetics and neurology discovered that mental illnesses such as schizophrenia are closely linked to mutations in the GRIN2A gene. The scientists mantain that identifying this genetic risk factor opens up the possibility of designing preventive therapies in the future.

The GRIN2A gene regulates communication between neurons by producing the GluN2A protein. When functioning optimally, it promotes the transmission of electrical signals between nerve cells and facilitates essential processes such as learning, memory, language, and brain development. (Read More)