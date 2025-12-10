(CBC) – She visited the provincial legislature on Tuesday to plead for help getting surgery to remove her remaining parathyroid gland.

Currently there is no Saskatchewan surgeon able to perform the operation.

Van Alstine said she must be referred out of province, but she can’t obtain a referral without first being seen by an endocrinologist — and none of them are accepting new patients.

Van Alstine said the pain has become so unbearable that she has applied and been approved for MAID on Jan. 7. (Read More)