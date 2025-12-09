What Do We Lose When Birthrates Collapse?

(WSJ) – The tragedy of falling birthrates isn’t merely national decline, strained pensions or a shrinking labor force. It is the intimate, human loss. Americans talk about the country feeling “lonely,” but we rarely connect that to the most obvious cause: fewer brothers and sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles. Fewer people to whom we belong. The childhoods so many Americans grew up with—holidays packed with relatives, built-in playmates, bustling Friday night dinners—are quietly disappearing. The country feels emptier because our homes are emptier. (Read More)