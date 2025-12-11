A Small Illinois City at the Center of a Seismic Shift in Abortion Access

(New York Times) – Carbondale, Ill., a liberal enclave within driving distance of 10 states with abortion bans, has become a hub for the procedure. Last year there were nearly 11,000 abortions in this city of 21,000.

Abortion is legal in Illinois, but the state is surrounded by others that have largely banned the procedure in the three years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. As a result, Illinois now leads the nation in out-of-state abortion patients. Carbondale, a college town in Illinois’s southern tip within driving distance of 10 states with abortion bans, has become a major abortion hub.

Last year three clinics in this city of 21,000 provided close to 11,000 abortions, almost all for women from other states. The numbers, provided by the clinics, account for nearly a third of all out-of-state abortions in Illinois.