A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
December 19, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 19, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Erosion of Harm Reduction” by J.A. Barocas
- “Religious Liberty as a Shield for Public Health — The Case of Overdose-Prevention Centers” by B.A. Barsky, A. Caplan-Bricker and C. Robertson
- “Truly Prioritizing Child Health — The Missed Opportunities of the MAHA Commission” by J.M. Perrin and T.L. Cheng
- “What Is Hospice?” by T.D. Brender
- “A Less Invasive Approach to Intensive Care” by H.B. Gershengorn