ICE is using smartwatches to track pregnant women, even during labor: ‘She was so afraid they would take her baby’

(The Guardian) – Pregnant immigrants in ICE monitoring programs are avoiding care, fearing detention during labor and delivery

The watches are built and operated by BI Inc, a company specializing in monitoring tech that runs the US government’s largest immigrant surveillance operation. The program, Alternative to Detention (ATD), allows select immigrants to await their day in court at home rather than in detention, provided they subscribe to intense monitoring.

When immigrants are enrolled in ATD, they are assigned one or more types of supervision. Some have to wear an ankle monitor, some a smartwatch. Some are required to complete regularly scheduled facial recognition scans at their home using a BI Inc app, while others are mandated to go into a BI Inc or ICE office for regular in-person check-ins. (Read More)