Robot smaller than grain of salt can ‘sense, think and act’

(Washington Post via MSN) – Solving a technical challenge that has stymied science for 40 years, researchers have built a robot with an onboard computer, sensors and a motor, the whole assembly less than 1 millimeter in size — smaller than a grain of salt.

The feat, accomplished by a partnership of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and University of Michigan, advances medicine toward a future that might see tiny robots sent into the human body to rewire damaged nerves, deliver medicines to precise areas, and determine the health of a patient’s cells without surgery. (Read More)