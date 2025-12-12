The FDA Rarely Forces Manufacturers to Recall Dangerous Medical Devices, Watchdog Report Finds

(ProPublica) – Lawmakers requested the report after a 2023 ProPublica and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation revealed that the FDA had received hundreds of complaints over many years about defective breathing machines and never ordered a recall.

The Food and Drug Administration rarely uses its authority to pull dangerous medical devices off the market and is so poorly staffed that it’s sometimes unable to make sure companies are taking critical steps to protect patients during health emergencies, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office. (Read More)