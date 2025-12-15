It’s beginning to look a lot like (AI) Christmas

(Axios) – Churches across the U.S. and abroad are quietly experimenting with AI-generated Christmas content, from Nativity visuals and kids’ lessons to full Christmas Eve sermons.

Why it matters: Christmas services draw some of the year’s largest crowds, and churches’ growing reliance on AI raises questions about authenticity, reverence, and whether algorithms can handle the faith’s deepest themes.

The big picture: With limited staff, pastors and volunteers are turning to AI tools to speed up tasks as church attendance declines and churches across the country close their doors. (Read More)