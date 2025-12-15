Experts urge caution as Trump’s big bill incentivizes AI in healthcare

(The Guardian) – Analysts say benefits could be felt in under-resourced rural hospitals but warn against AI as a cost-cutting measure

For states to receive certain funding stipulated in the Trump administration’s “big, beautiful” bill, they must meet three of 10 criteria – including integrating more artificial intelligence (AI) technology in healthcare settings – which experts say could have major benefits and liabilities for under-resourced hospitals, depending on how it’s implemented.

The Rural Health Transformation Fund is a carveout that will provide $50bn over a period of five years to states who meet certain application criteria, including “consumer-facing, technology-driven solutions for the prevention and management of chronic diseases,” and “providing training and technical assistance for the development and adoption of technology-enabled solutions that improve care delivery in rural hospitals, including remote monitoring, robotics, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies”. (Read More)