(KFF Health News) – Now medical experts are concerned that a July panel discussion convened by the Food and Drug Administration could lead to more cases of untreated depression. Many of the 10 members of the panel expressed concern about the use of SSRIs, such as Zoloft, during pregnancy. They included Josef Witt-Doerring, a psychiatrist who owns clinics aimed at helping people wean themselves off antidepressants, and Adam Urato, an OB-GYN who recently petitioned the FDA to put stronger warnings on SSRIs.

While the discussion did not represent any official FDA guidance, the panelists — in claims the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called “outlandish and unfounded” — linked the drugs to increased risks of miscarriage, birth defects, and autism in children exposed to them in utero. (Read More)