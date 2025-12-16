Flu Cases Skyrocket in New York City, Earlier Than Expected

(New York Times) – The city and surrounding region have some of the highest levels of flu-like illness in the United States.

Flu season has arrived early this year in New York City, with cases climbing dramatically during the past month.

New York City and the surrounding areas — including Long Island and North Jersey — had some of the highest levels of flu-like illness in the United States as of Dec. 6, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city’s acting health commissioner, Dr. Michelle Morse, urged people to get flu shots and, if they felt sick, to wear a mask. She said flu cases were “skyrocketing” in New York City. (Read More)