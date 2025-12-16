FDA approves label change for Depo-Provera, adding brain tumor warning

(NBC News) – he Food and Drug Administration approved on Friday a label change for Pfizer’s birth control shot Depo-Provera that warns patients of the risk of meningioma, a tumor in the lining of the brain.

Pfizer is currently battling a lawsuit in which more than 1,000 women claim the company knew about the risk and failed to warn patients.

The Depo-Provera regimen consists of a progestin injection given every three months. The lawsuit points to several studies dating as far back as 1983 showing a link between progesterone and meningioma, saying those studies created an “unassignable duty to investigate,” and that Pfizer should have studied the risks associated with Depo-Provera sooner. (Progestin is a synthetic version of progesterone.) (Read More)