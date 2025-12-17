The Politics Of Superintelligence

(Noema) – Today’s tech “prophets” push a narrative that God-like artificial superintelligence is inevitable, and only they can ensure humanity’s safety from their creations.

The loudest prophets of superintelligence are those building the very systems they warn against. When Sam Altman speaks of artificial general intelligence’s existential risk to humanity while simultaneously racing to create it, or when Elon Musk warns of an AI apocalypse while founding companies to accelerate its development, we’re seeing politics masked as predictions.

The superintelligence discourse functions as a sophisticated apparatus of power, transforming immediate questions about corporate accountability, worker displacement, algorithmic bias and democratic governance into abstract philosophical puzzles about consciousness and control. This sleight of hand is neither accidental nor benign. (Read More)