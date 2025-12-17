AI models are perfecting their hacking skills

(Axios) – The once-distant prospect of AI models executing cyberattacks fully on their own now looks unavoidable, according to a range of recent academic studies and industry warnings.

Why it matters: This is the worst AI tools will likely ever perform, and they’re already unnerving researchers and developers.

Driving the news: Leaders from Anthropic and Google will testify Wednesday before two House Homeland Security Committee subcommittees about how AI and other emerging technologies are reshaping the cyber threat landscape. (Read More)