A Brain-Computer Interface Company Is Getting Into Organ Preservation

Science Corporation, the brain-computer interface startup founded in 2021 by former Neuralink president Max Hodak, is launching a new division of the company with the goal of extending the life of human organs. And no, not brains.

Alameda, California-based Science is aiming to improve on current perfusion systems that continuously circulate blood through vital organs when they can no longer function on their own. The technology is used to preserve organs for transplant and as a life-support measure for patients when the heart and lungs stop working, but it's clunky and costly. Science wants to make a smaller, more portable system that could provide long-term support.