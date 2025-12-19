The End of Medicine

(Plough) – Christians should oppose euthanasia. But we also need to start showing real concern for those who feel they have no other option.

On December 17, 2025, New York governor Kathy Hochul announced that she intends to sign the Medical Aid in Dying Act into law, legalizing assisted suicide in New York State. Based on a Christian belief in the dignity and sanctity of every human life, Plough has long spoken out against assisted suicide. In this article from our Summer 2018 issue, The Soul of Medicine, Reuben Zimmerman, a Bruderhof member and physician assistant, tells the story of his wife Margrit, who died of cancer at home surrounded by family. It's a story that shows the dignity of dying in God's time and not our own, and the essential role Christians can play in ensuring that no one feels life is not worth living.