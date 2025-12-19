The Ultra-Realistic AI Face Swapping Platform Driving Romance Scams

(Wired) – Haotian is just one part of the wider tech ecosystem that has emerged around Southeast Asia’s booming cybercrime industry and forced labor scam compounds. And as face swapping and other video deepfake tools have become more widely available, they have increasingly been incorporated into scamming and other types of cybercrime around the world. In the last two years, officials working for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime have identified more than 10 face-swapping tools potentially being used by cybercriminals in Southeast Asia, including for cryptocurrency scams and police officer impersonation. (Read More)