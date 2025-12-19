Starmer calls doctors’ strike ‘dangerous’ as five-day walkout begins

(BBC) – Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the latest five-day strike by doctors in England is “dangerous and utterly irresponsible” and warned them not to abandon patients.

The walkout by resident doctors, the new name for junior doctors, began at 07:00 on Wednesday.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is asking for a “genuinely long term plan” to increase pay and make up for years of below-inflation rises. (Read More)