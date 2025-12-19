Fighting for Breath

(ProPublica) – Lung transplant patient Hannah Goetz’s life depended on the generic version of a critical drug. It was supposed to be equivalent to the brand-name medication — but the FDA doesn’t always ensure that’s the case.

In all, six generics were greenlit before the FDA reversed course and decided in 2012 that tacrolimus should, after all, be made under tighter criteria. But the rule applied only to companies newly approved to sell a generic version of tacrolimus. The agency did not require Dr. Reddy’s, Accord and the others already on the market to meet the new standard. The agency stated later in a public filing that it doesn’t retroactively apply new standards to existing products.

Almost from the beginning, some transplant doctors had raised concerns that patients on Dr. Reddy’s tacrolimus were faring worse than those on other generics. The Cleveland Clinic was so alarmed that it banned Dr. Reddy’s generic for its transplant patients in 2013. Later, at the Tulane Transplant Institute, doctors found that patients taking generic tacrolimus by any drugmaker had a higher chance of organ rejection, and the hospital decided to use only the brand drug. (Read More)