These Clothes and Shoes Promise Better Skin, Mental Clarity and Blood Flow

(WSJ) – Customers are getting more wellness-obsessed, and brands are responding with new offerings

Wearable wellness gadgets have gone mainstream. By now, it’s common to see someone in a ring or bracelet that measures their blood oxygen levels, heart rate and skin temperature. There’s also mouth tape and neurotechnology headbands to help with sleep. Now, a few companies are betting that the next frontier is shoes and clothing that offer potential benefits including lymphatic drainage, increased focus and healthier skin. Some are geared toward athletes and first responders, others to weekend warriors and weekday Pilates takers. (Read More)