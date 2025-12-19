How a top-tier surrogacy agency became an FBI target

(NBC News) – Dozens of clients and surrogates were left panicked and in the dark after the agency’s owner seemingly disappeared. One intended parent, Mariana Klaveno, is missing $66,000.

The FBI is investigating a prominent surrogacy agency that shuttered abruptly earlier this month, leaving desperate parents-to-be out of tens of thousands of dollars and surrogates missing payments as their pregnancies progressed.

The agency’s owner, Megan Hall-Greenberg, 49, effectively disappeared — she deleted her social media accounts, and clients and employees say she hasn’t replied to their messages since Dec. 3.

Last week, FBI agents descended on Hall-Greenberg’s home and the Camas, Washington, headquarters of Surro Connections, which was founded in 2010 and billed itself as a top-tier surrogacy agency with clients around the world. (Read More)