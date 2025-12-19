Why the New Cannabis Classification Matters

(New York Times) – Moving cannabis to a category of drugs that includes some common medicines will have implications for research, businesses and patients.

President Trump on Thursday ordered cannabis to be downgraded to a lower category of drugs, a change that would allow for more widespread use by patients and permit cannabis producers to take advantage of standard business tax breaks.

While the change sounds highly technical — moving it from Schedule I to Schedule III — it has a number of significant implications. Here are answers to some questions. (Read More)