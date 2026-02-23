It’s Called the ‘Fitbit for Farts’—and It’s No Joke

(WSJ) – Scientists developing a new underwear-able hope to do for gastroenterology what the Apple Watch did for cardiology

This sensing device, which would have been impossible to make until very recently, sits at the intersection of some of the most important technology trends of the past decade, including miniaturization, continuous monitoring and edge—as opposed to cloud—computing.

And the data it’s designed to collect could help the 40% of U.S. adults whose lives are regularly interrupted by digestive troubles. The frequency and volume of flatulence is a major reason people quit healthy, fiber-rich diets, which can be key to heading off gastrointestinal disorders and colon cancer. (Read More)