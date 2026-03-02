Are Multi-Cancer Blood Tests Ready for Prime Time?

(WSJ) – A blood test that can tell if you have cancer?

A flurry of such tests that look for multiple cancers with a prick are in various stages of development. The one that is furthest along, Galleri, was recently the subject of a provocative Super Bowl ad from the Hims & Hers telehealth company, beaming an experimental technology into millions of households.

But just a few weeks later the test’s manufacturer, Grail, announced disappointing study results: the test didn’t reach statistical significance in later-stage cancers—stages 3 and 4. (Read More)