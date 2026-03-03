(NYTs) – Spartanburg County in South Carolina is ground zero for the largest measles outbreak since 2000. One school has a vaccination rate of 21 percent.

By Tuesday, the outbreak centered in Spartanburg County had grown to 990 cases, mostly in unvaccinated children, accounting for the vast majority of current cases in the United States. Two children have developed a serious complication, measles encephalitis, an inflammation and swelling of the brain.

Spartanburg, on the border of North Carolina, is now ground zero for the largest measles outbreak since 2000, when the virus was declared eliminated in the United States. (Read More)