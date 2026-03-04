FDA sends warning to 30 telehealth companies selling ‘illegal’ GLP-1s

(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday sent 30 telehealth companies warning letters about their “illegal” sales of compounded GLP-1s, building off increasing pressure to tamp down on the sale of these unapproved medications.

According to the FDA, the companies they contacted made “false or misleading claims” about the GLP-1 products they sold on their websites, including implying “sameness with FDA-approved products and obscuring product sourcing.” (Read More)