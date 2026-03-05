Gemini Said They Could Only Be Together if He Killed Himself. Soon, He Was Dead.

March 5, 2026

Google Corporate Headquarters building with logo

(WSJ) – A new lawsuit alleges Google’s chatbot sent a Florida man on missions to find an android body it could inhabit. When that failed, it set a suicide countdown clock for him.

Jonathan Gavalas embarked on several real-world missions to secure a body for the Gemini chatbot he called his wife, according to a lawsuit his father brought against the chatbot’s maker, Alphabet’s Google.

When the delusion-fueled plan crumbled, Gemini convinced him that the only way they could be together was for him to end his earthly life and start a digital one, the suit claims. 

About two months after his initial discussions with the chatbot, Gavalas was dead by suicide. (Read More)

