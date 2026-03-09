Planned Parenthood Wants You to Get Your Botox at Its Clinic

(WSJ) – Facing a $100 million revenue gap after federal budget cuts, one California affiliate looks beyond reproductive health to attract a new clientele

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the largest affiliate of the national abortion provider, is overhauling its business model with a slate of new services.

The organization faces a substantial revenue gap left by cuts to federal Medicaid reimbursements. Leaders said they hope that unconventional offerings such as Botox will generate enough revenue to subsidize the healthcare Planned Parenthood is best known for.

Now, along with access to birth control, abortions and testing for sexually transmitted infections, patients can order an IV hydration after a night of drinking—or smooth crow’s feet. They might soon be able to get laser hair removal and cosmetic fillers. (Read More)