(The Times) – Documentary maker Rebecca Coxon uploaded her genetic data to an ancestry website on a whim. The results would be just the beginning of a decade questioning everything she thought she knew about family and motherhood

But in March 2019, Coxon, then a television documentary maker with a background in investigative journalism, had logged back onto the DNA site to check there was no updated mention of the inherited breast and ovarian cancer BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. She was 27 years old. There was a new entry: “Lucy H: half-sister, 27.9 per cent DNA shared.

She texted her mother. Silence. Three days later, she boarded a train to Nottinghamshire. Her parents knew what was coming. In the sitting room, her father, John, sobbed behind a cloistered hand. (Read More)