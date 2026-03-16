Peptide injections: the celebs’ new favourite longevity jab

(The Times) – Millions are au fait with GLP-1s for weight loss — but now, other peptide injectables with supposed life-extending properties are exploding in popularity

The success of GLP-1 jabs such as Ozempic and Wegovy has proved that peptides can bring impressive benefits — and it has helped to normalise the idea that self-injecting is a safe and acceptable part of a wellness regime. “Many of the anti-ageing and wellbeing peptides have been around for a long time,” says Adam Taylor, a professor in anatomy at Lancaster University. “But the association with GLP-1 drugs has triggered a greater interest in peptides and for people to assume that all peptides are beneficial.” (Read More)