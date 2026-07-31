Google’s Gemini Can Now Stomp Around as a Humanoid Robot

(Wired) – The latest version of Google DeepMind’s AI model includes a significant jump into “physical AGI.” But plopping AI into the real world comes with risks.

Google DeepMind just released a new version of its artificial intelligence model Gemini, and it can control a range of different robots—including humanoids capable of dextrous tasks like screwing in lightbulbs and tying trash bags.

Gemini Robotics 2 combines several different AI models into a single system. Taken together, they allow a robot to make sense of its surroundings and how to act in it. A vision language model (VLM), which understands images and video, can communicate with humans and reason how to perform different tasks. Two vision language action (VLA) models, trained to understand how to move in physical space, control the robot’s full-body movement as well as the movements of grippers or hands. (Read More)