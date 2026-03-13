‘IG is a drug’: jury to deliberate as US trial over social media addiction wraps up

(The Guardian) – Meta and YouTube accused of creating harmful products in trial seen as a bellwether for attitudes towards social media

“How did they become such behemoths?” Mark Lanier, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said during closing arguments in Los Angeles superior court on Thursday, according to NBC. “It’s the attention economy. They’re making money off capturing your attention.”

The six-week trial has seen a parade of high-profile witnesses, including Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and YouTube’s vice-president of engineering Cristos Goodrow. Jurors have alsoheard testimony from the lead plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman who goes by the initials KGM, her therapist, whistleblowers and expert witnesses on social media and addiction. (Read More)