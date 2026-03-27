Landmark experiment reveals a big unexpected problem with cloning

(New Scientist) – A 20-year study has shown that, like photocopying photocopies, cloning doesn’t produce perfect copies – with big implications for farming, conservation and de-extinction

A clone is meant to be a genetically identical copy, but an extraordinary 20-year study has shown that this isn’t, in fact, the case. It reveals that clones have lots of extra mutations and, if you keep cloning clones, these build up to fatal levels. (Read More)