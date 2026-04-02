‘Something wasn’t right’: Wrong sperm given to UK families by IVF clinics in northern Cyprus

(BBC) – BBC News has spoken to the families of seven children in total who believe the wrong sperm or egg donors were used during IVF treatment. Most of these families have done commercial DNA tests which appear to confirm their fears.

All the cases are linked to clinics in northern Cyprus – a territory where European Union laws do not apply and which is only legally recognised by Turkey.

Northern Cyprus has become one of the most popular destinations for British people seeking fertility treatment abroad, say experts. Clinics are loosely regulated and promise low prices and high success rates. (Read More)