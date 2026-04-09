US judge pauses Louisiana’s challenge to FDA abortion drug rule

April 9, 2026

picture of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sign

(Reuters) – A federal judge on Tuesday put on hold the state of Louisiana’s lawsuit ​seeking to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide while President Donald Trump’s administration conducts a review of ‌the drug’s safety.

U.S. District Judge David Joseph in Lafayette, Louisiana, said, the Republican-led state’s challenge to a 2023 rule allowing mifepristone to be dispensed through the mail should not proceed until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides whether it will repeal the regulation. (Read More)

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