US judge pauses Louisiana’s challenge to FDA abortion drug rule

(Reuters) – A federal judge on Tuesday put on hold the state of Louisiana’s lawsuit ​seeking to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide while President Donald Trump’s administration conducts a review of ‌the drug’s safety.

U.S. District Judge David Joseph in Lafayette, Louisiana, said, the Republican-led state’s challenge to a 2023 rule allowing mifepristone to be dispensed through the mail should not proceed until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides whether it will repeal the regulation. (Read More)