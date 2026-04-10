Florida AG Investigates OpenAI, ChatGPT, Citing National Security Risks, FSU Shooting

(WSJ) – Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier launched an investigation into OpenAI and its ChatGPT models, citing national security risks and the possibility that ChatGPT helped facilitate a shooting at Florida State University.

In a video posted to X, Uthmeier raised concerns that OpenAI’s models or data could be used by adversaries of America, namely China. He added that ChatGPT has been linked to criminal behavior including child sex abuse material.

Uthmeier also said that ChatGPT may have been used to assist a suspected gunman who authorities said killed two people at FSU in April. (Read More)