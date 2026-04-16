This Beanie Is Designed to Read Your Thoughts

(Wired) – California-based startup Sabi is developing a thought-to-text wearable that could usher in the cyborg future.

Speech-to-text capability is now baked into all modern computers. But what if you didn’t have to dictate to your computer? What if you could type just by thinking?

Silicon Valley startup Sabi is emerging from stealth with that goal. The company is developing a brain wearable that decodes a person’s internal speech into words on a computer screen. CEO Rahul Chhabra says its first product, a brain-reading beanie, will be available by the end of the year. The company is also designing a baseball cap version.

The technology is known as a brain-computer interface, or BCI, a device that provides a direct communication pathway between the brain and an external device. (Read More)