ChatGPT allegedly advised Florida State shooter when and where to strike

(Washington Post via MSN) – Florida’s attorney general announced a criminal investigation of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, alleging the company’s chatbot advised the man accused of killing two people in a shooting at Florida State University last year which ammunition to use and where and when to strike.

“The chatbot advised the shooter on what type of gun to use, on which ammo went with which gun, on whether or not a gun would be useful at short range,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said at a news conference Tuesday. (Read More)